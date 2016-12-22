D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s choice for the city’s public schools’ top official has been confirmed by the D.C. Council.

Antwan Wilson, who formerly led the public school system in Oakland, California, was selected in November for his new post as chancellor of D.C. Public Schools.

After being unanimously confirmed Tuesday, Wilson will take the reins Feb. 1.

“Wilson is a lifelong educator, and I am confident that he has the experience, expertise and character to lead our schools,” Bowser said in a November statement announcing the nomination. “Our school communities are stronger than they have ever been, and I know that together we will be able to work with Wilson to make progress in closing the District’s opportunity gap, while continuing to expand opportunities and provide a world-class education to students from every background and circumstance.”

Wilson, 44, replaces Kaya Henderson, who led DCPS for 5½ years, having reformed the 46,500-student system with increased test scores and graduation rates.