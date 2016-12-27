Simone Biles Named AP Female Athlete of the Year

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

In a vote by U.S. editors and news directors announced Monday, Biles received 31 of a possible 59 votes.

Biles, 19, the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, won four gold medals in Rio last summer, tying the record for American female gymnasts at a single Olympics.

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver in Rio, finished second with 20 votes.

Serena Williams, who won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and three-time NCAA women’s basketball Player of the Year Breanna Stewart tied for third with four votes each.