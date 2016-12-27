Former Versace Employee Claims Code Used for Black Shoppers

A former employee for a high-end Versace store claims that the establishment secretly alerts staffers when an African-American person enters the premises.

In the lawsuit filed by the employee, he alleges that a manager told him about a store code called “D410,” which was used to casually let co-workers know a black person was present.

The employee also revealed that his manager was in complete shock after he responded, “You know that I’m African-American?”

The lawsuit states that following the employee’s confrontation with the manager, he was refused rest breaks prior to being fired two weeks later.

The former employee, who’s suing for unpaid wages and damages, said he was told he was canned because he hadn’t “lived the luxury life.”

Meanwhile, Versace has filed a request for dismissal of the lawsuit.