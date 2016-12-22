Groundbreaking Held in D.C. for Marvin Gaye Rec Center

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, accompanied by a cadre of other city officials, community workers and residents, broke ground Wednesday on the new Marvin Gaye Recreation Center in Ward 7.

Expected to be completed by fall 2017, the new two-story, 7,200-square-foot facility will offer rooms for seniors and teens, a computer lab, a fitness center, a teaching kitchen, two new outdoor high school-sized basketball courts and a new outdoor NBA-sized basketball court.

Earlier this year, the Bowser administration enhanced recreational sites throughout D.C. by opening the new Ridge Road Community Center in Ward 7; modernizing the Benning Stoddert Community Center in Ward 7; renovating the Oxon Run Pool in Ward 8; installing two solar-powered Wi-Fi Soofa benches at the Columbia Heights Plaza and the Eastern Market Plaza; installing the first concession stand at Banneker Pool in Ward 1 and upgrading five fitness centers and three playgrounds.