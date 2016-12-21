THE RELIGION CORNER: Charles Jenkins Spreads Yuletide Cheer

With No. 1 hits such as “Awesome” and “War” under his musical belt, Charles Jenkins has crafted a new holiday gem with the rhythmic, upbeat stepper’s tune, “Christmas Music.”

With the infectious song reaching adult R&B and gospel radio formats, Jenkins has undertaken his biggest project yet, producing the hourlong musical television special “Holiday Praise.” You must tune in to “The Lyndia Grant Show” on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. on Spirit 1340. Hear an exclusive, live interview with Jenkins, as he shares more details of his new Christmas release. During the interview, you will also hear details of how God gave him the vision to host this exciting holiday special.

Shot before an enthusiastic audience at the historic Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, the show is hosted by Jenkins and features unforgettable performances of holiday songs by artists such as Erica Campbell, Dorinda Clark Cole, Deitrick Haddon and Jonathan McReynolds.

Others performing in the special, which will air Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. EST, include Brian Courtney Wilson, Jonathan Nelson, Isaac Carree, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Donishia Ballard, Dexter Walter and Zion Movement, along with Jenkins and the Fellowship Chicago.

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jenkins grew up around music. His grandmother was a pianist for local churches and his uncle was a member of Earth, Wind & Fire. At the age of 5, he began taking what became seven years of classical piano lessons but his heart longed to become a professional dancer.

“I was good enough to do it, too,” he recalls.

Instead, he became a licensed minister at 16, ordained at 18 and founded the Chicago youth choir Joshua’s Troop in 1997. Jenkins graduated from Chicago’s Moody Bible Institute with a B.S. degree in Christian Education and later earned a Master of Arts in Religion from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

He penned the song “You’ve Been a Friend” for Israel and New Breed’s Grammy-winning 2005 album “Alive in South Africa.” In 2012, Pastor Jenkins released his first album with the Fellowship Chicago choir “The Best of Both Worlds.” Off of the strength of “Awesome” (which he composed), the album topped Billboard’s Gospel Albums sales chart for three weeks and eventually was nominated for eight Stellar Awards.

At the age of 24, he was handpicked by Rev. Clay Evans to succeed him as senior pastor of Fellowship Chicago (formerly known as the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church). Under his leadership, weekly attendance has grown to over 8,000 and he’s instituted a variety of life-changing programs and benevolent services for the church and the Chicago community at large. Jenkins is married to Dr. Tara Rawls-Jenkins. Together, they have two daughters, Princess and Paris, and one son, Charles Jenkins III.

Merry Christmas to each of you, and a special thank you to those of you who have read my column regularly. It is my prayer that you have been encouraged, as I’ve shared with you, what God has given to me for you. I’m asking regular readers to drop me a line, let me hear from you. Share with me how your life has improved because of a Word from the Lord, from the many times you have read this religion column.

Many of you have given me a phone call, and others have encouraged me. Tune in to “The Lyndia Grant Show” on Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m., on WYCB-AM (Spirit 1340) to hear my interview with Charles Jenkins. May God continue to bless each of you, and I pray the New Year will bring forth your dreams!

Lyndia Grant is a radio talk show host on WYCB (1340 AM) on Fridays at 6 p.m. Visit her website at www.lyndiagrantshow.com. Contact her at 202-518-3192 or lyndiagrant@gmail.com.