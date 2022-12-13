Pepco and Sustainable Maryland have picked 11 local municipalities, recreational authorities, and nonprofits to get $125,000 in funds to support open space and resilience projects in D.C. and Maryland.

The funding is made available through Pepco’s Sustainable Communities Grant Program, which provides funding to support open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, environmental conservation, and innovative community resilience projects.

“These are important and impactful projects that will have sustainable impacts on our communities,” said Donna Cooper, Pepco region president. “We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to support such projects. We are committed to helping our customers and communities achieve our collective climate goals, equitably and inclusively. These grants are one of the many ways we are working wot foster a cleaner and safer environment for all.”

Recipients of the grants included District organizations My Seniors Keeper, Friends of the National Arboretum, Tenleytown Main Street and Penn Branch Civic Association, and Maryland entities the cities of Takoma Park, College Park, Mount Rainier, Fairmount Heights as well as the unincorporated municipality of Upper Marlboro, Joe’s Emporium and Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Foundation.