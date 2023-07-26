The Anacostia Business Improvement District, in concert with 202Creates and the DC JazzFest, to put on the Anacostia Jazz Hop that will take place on Sept. 1 from noon-8 p.m. at several locations in Ward 8’s Historic Anacostia neighborhood in southeast Washington, D.C.

All events of the Anacostia Jazz Hop are free and open to the public. In celebration of the 19th annual DC JazzFest, the Jazz Hop will be held in the Art to Go-Go Anacostia Arts & Culture District.

Attendees to Historic Anacostia’s flourishing arts district will be treated to the neighborhood’s charm, music, and arts offerings at various creative hubs — from dynamic jazz performances at the Anacostia Arts Center to artistic expressions and exhibits at Busboys and Poets restaurant and bar. In addition, everyone will delight in the Popup outdoor jazz cafes with live jazz, visual arts, and the opportunity to have tasty bites from up-and-coming chefs and caterers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Bowser’s administration to host the Jazz Hop as part of the DC JazzFest in the Anacostia Arts and Culture District,” said Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia BID. “It promises to be a rich, diverse cultural experience in the heart of the District, Anacostia. The Anacostia BID welcomes all across the District and the region to this day-long event in one of D.C.’s most unique, historic, and diverse communities.”

The event starts at noon at the Big Jazz Café at 1234 Good Hope Road, SE for opening remarks and live performances. Concurrently, the Jazz Hop will begin at six locations within the Anacostia BID: NSC Café Jazz (2007 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE), the Big Jazz Café, Busboys and Poets (2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE), Check-It-Enterprises (1920 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE), Martha’s Outfitters (2204 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE) and the Anacostia Arts Centers (1231 Good Hope Road SE).

Plus, there will be a new PopUp café venues throughout the business corridor. Some of the featured performers are The Brass-A-Holics, The JoGo Project, Joe Felero Band, Yussah Ashad, The Experience Band & Show and The Lexi T Experience.

“DC Jazz Festival is excited to continue our partnership with the Anacostia BID to host an exclusive daylong Jazz Hope East of the River within the Historic Anacostia corridor,” said Sunny Sumter, president and CEO of the DC Jazz Festival. “This year will be better than ever!”

Additionally, the Big Jazz Café will feature seafood fare from Capitol City Seafood owned by Ward 7 resident Ron Williams.

For more information, go to www.anacostiabid.org/2023-jazz-hop.