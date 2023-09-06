Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced recently that Pamela Ford Dickerson has been hired as the new deputy director for procurement, supplier development, and compliance in the Office of Central Services.

She started her new role in July.

Dickerson joins the county government with 19 years of experience in government budgeting, public procurement, contract compliance, and public policy. She served almost 15 years in the D.C. government, where she managed an extensive contract volume procuring highly specialized and complex goods.

Dickerson is a principal consultant at Public Procurement Partners, LLC, in the District, where she works as a public procurement consultant, trainer, and coach to small business owners, governments, and local municipalities.

“With her background, knowledge, and expertise, we are confident that we can continue to support local, small, and minority-owned businesses via county government procurement opportunities,” Alsobrooks said. “We look forward to seeing how she will help our Office of Central Services continue to innovate and serve our businesses and residents.”

Dickerson said she was “thrilled to be a contributing member of the Prince George’s County government” under Alsobrooks.

“With a steadfast commitment to excellence, I pledge to utilize my expertise to facilitate the procurement life cycle that reflects the values and aspirations of this great county,” she said. “I am eager to collaborate with residents, my colleagues, and all county stakeholders, to uphold the highest standards and make a positive impact that resonates for years to come.”