Descendants of formerly enslaved Blacks advocated for more time and resources to preserve inherited homes during a Berryville Planning Commission public hearing last month.

The Commission voted unanimously to seek input from the Berryville Architectural Review Board on “blight” abatement plans for the historic homes built by formerly enslaved Blacks in the late 1600s after being emancipated in 1865.

The four log cabin homes are located on a 16-foot-wide road called Josephine Street in Berryville, Virginia. The road is named in honor of a formerly enslaved woman named Josephine Williams, who purchased two of the lots to build homes.

During segregation, the town was an area where Blacks were self-sufficient. They established a school, grocery store, gas station, boarding house, restaurant, cemetery, two churches, and a Black-owned newspaper called “The People’s Journal.”

The properties at 12 First St. and 112, 114, and 225 Josephine Street were recently classified as “blighted” and faced potential demolition. The porches appeared to be structurally unsound, sill beams and other structural elements seemed to be deteriorating, the doors and windows were boarded up, and a gutter and downspout system was missing, according to a November 5, 2021 letter sent by Keith Dalton, Berryville town manager.

The homeowners received notice that they had until July 1, 2022, to eliminate the blight. If the owners didn’t make the repairs within the timeline, the properties faced demolition, and descendants would be billed $10,000 for each house that was demolished.

Some descendant homeowners who have relocated travel to Berryville to attend the public hearings, and they say they are trying to repair homes their homes. They continue to advocate for the preservation and restoration of historic properties to prevent demolition. They are also receiving support from the 40 families who still live in modest bungalows on Josephine Street.

Those efforts were successful during the Berryville Planning Commission public hearing last month.

The commission, which makes recommendations to Berryville Town Council and Planning Commission on land-use matters, decided to ask the Berryville Architectural Review Board for input. The board makes recommendations to Berryville Town Council and Planning Commission on land-use issues, specifically related to preserving, protecting, and enhancing historic architecture located in historic districts.

Josephine is recognized as a national historic district. The Architectural Review Board will discuss the “blight abatement” plans on April 6.

During the public hearing last month, several community stakeholders spoke in favor of preserving the properties.

Berryville resident Jesse Russell, a descendant of an enslaver, assisted 112 Josephine Street homeowner Donna Richardson to submit a letter from Bill Wine, a historic preservation specialist who inspected the cabin’s exterior.

The letter showed that a few of the oak logs used in its construction have decayed over time. “[But] all of the deteriorated logs observed can be repaired,” said Wine.

Richardson, who drove eight hours roundtrip from Pennsylvania to attend, told the commission she would “make every effort” to restore the cabin.

A local architectural historian, Maral Kalbian, said Preservation Virginia, a group involved in safeguarding historic properties statewide, wants to assist with preserving the homes.

As a pro bono attorney, Susan French wrote a letter to the Commissioners supporting the homeowners.

“I was stunned that such an amazing National Historic Register District would be even considered for a path to demolition. I immediately reached out to residents and offered my pro bono legal assistance,” French said. “Josephine Street is a national treasure that needs support – financial support – and time to pursue structural and rehabilitation assessments. Time to fundraise, and time to seek funding.”

The commission members spoke on the matter as well.

Commission member Michelle Marino said that based on media reports, people in other communities have the impression that Berryville is “trying to screw over the Black residents,” according to an article published in The Winchester Times.

Gwendolyn Malone, the Commission’s only Black member, said the public hearing allowed people an opportunity to offer assistance when they previously may not have known how to be supportive.

“I fully support preservation. The more input, the better,” said Tom Parker, Commission member.

Commission member Ryan Tibbens said if the properties can be preserved, there should be a timeline.

“Deferring [improvements] is one thing,” said Tibbens. “Punting and never doing anything is another.”

In the meantime, the Planning Commission is recommending a new timeline, scheduled for a vote later this month. Their decision will be forwarded to the Town Council for approval in May, followed by a public hearing scheduled on June 14.