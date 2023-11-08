The Washington Wizards will initiate its fourth consecutive Black-Owned DMV campaign that will be presented by Capital One.

The campaign showcases Black businesses in the D.C. metropolitan area. Six businesses will be recognized during the 2023-2024 season.

From November to April, the businesses will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page, the Wizards social channels, in-game activations during Wizards marketing assets, and on Monumental Sports Network.

The first firm to be recognized, in November, will be Bithenergy, an award-winning energy engineering and technical services consulting firm, founded by Robert Wallace in 2009, that maximizes the business value and efficiency of each unit of energy produced and consumed.

For December, T/W Tote will be highlighted. Established by West Indies natives Shallon Thomas and Sherika Wynter, T/W Tote offers a range of luxury products, ranging from insulated totes, to multiple-compartment toiletry bags, weekender bags, and backpacks. The company has been operating since December 2018.

In January 2024, Milk & Honey will be the feature. The New Orleans-inspired southern branch eatery, with locations throughout the region including The Wharf in Southwest, offers cuisine such as shrimp & grits, and chicken & waffles.

February will showcase Miche Beauty, founded by Michelle and Johnathan Ballard, in 2016. The business specializes in premium handmade haircare products.

In celebration of Women’s History Month in March, the program will highlight GMG Management Consulting Inc., founded by Georgia Griffin in 2004. The minority woman-owned small business provides management consulting and professional services to several government and corporate clients.

The final business recognition is Morel’s Exquisite Design — a small veteran-owned business based in Accokeek, Md., founded by Shameeka Morel — that specializes in decorations, balloon artistry, and party rental furnishings.

Businesses picked for the Black-Owned DMV program must live within a 75-mile radius of the Capitol One Arena.

To learn more about the program, go to washingtonwizards.com/BlackOwnedDMV.