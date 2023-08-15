The Places of Worship Advisory Board will host the seventh annual Community Health and Wellness Fair on Aug. 26 in D.C.’s Oxon Run Park.

The event will run from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the park at 1200 Mississippi Avenue SE.

One of the highlights will be D.C. Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) sitting in the dunking tank at the main stage.

The event will offer a diverse range of resources, activities, and information to patrons that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. There will be free lunches for the first 2,000 attendees, fresh produce bags, free pony rides and children’s games, free school supplies, vaccinations, and dental exams, in addition to HIV and STI testing and therapy, and robotic pets for seniors, free raffles, and more.

The activities are designed to provide valuable insights and practical tips to adopt healthier lifestyle choices.

Key sponsors of the event are Amerigroup, AmeriHealth Caritas, Capital Caring Health, Damien Ministries, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, East River, Faith in Action, Health HIV, MedStar Family Choice, the Office of Council member Trayon White Sr., United Healthcare and DC Health.

The event is free to residents, but registration is required for participation.

Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/oxonrunday2023. For additional information call 202-760-3037 or email communityday@metmanage.com.