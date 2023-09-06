The Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit will be held on Sept. 14 at the Busboys & Poets restaurant at 450 K Street NW.

The one-day summit is dedicated to the exploration, development, and sustainable financial support of the creative economy. The format will consist of panels and a fireside chat format.

Sponsored in part by the D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment and 202 Creates, the summit offers an engaging lineup of five sessions featuring 17 experts in federal and state government funding, entrepreneurship, creative economy, technology, and impact investing. According to the 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index, “the D.C. metro area stands in the top 1% in terms of government support for the arts, boasting particular strengths in state arts funding and federal grants per capita.”

“We conceived of the Summit in June 2018 with the recognition that funding solutions were vital,” said Social Art and Culture President Karen Baker. “CECS’s vision continues to build resources for creative entrepreneurs to finance their goals for short- and long-term projects, driving economic development, creative empowerment, and investment opportunity.”

Supporters of the summit include We Act Radio, Arts Administrators of Color Network, aSHE Fund, and the National Black MBAA D.C. chapter.

Lastly, the summit will screen the short film presented by Echo Green, “Unwavering: The Power of Black Innovation.”

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $99.

Breakfast and lunch are included in the registration. Registration closes on Sept. 11.

To register, go to http://cecs2023.eventbrite.com.