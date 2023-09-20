The DC Bar Pro Bono Center Small Business Legal Advice Clinic will be in operation on Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m.-noon to receive consultation and brief legal information to small business owners and prospective entrepreneurs who operate in disadvantaged areas or who have limited financial resources.

Business owners will be able to personally speak with an attorney. Attorney volunteers help review legal documents and answer questions about starting a business, taxation, commercial leases, employment law, intellectual property, and other legal issues common to small business owners.

For more information, go to dcbar.org.