D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Monday that she has joined the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Norton, the second-most tenured Democrat on the Committee, presently sits on three Oversight subcommittees: Government Operations and the Federal Workforce; Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs; and Health Care and Financial Services.

“Health care and financial services affect all Americans — including D.C. residents,” Norton said. “D.C. should be represented as we consider the future of health care, potential reforms, and conduct important oversight of financial services.”

