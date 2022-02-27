(Courtesy photo/DC.gov)

Former D.C. Fire and Emergency Management Service Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe was found dead in his Southeast home on Sunday.

WRC-TV (Channel 4) first reported Ellerbe’s death, according to sources. Ellerbe served as the Fire and EMS chief under D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray from 2011-2014.

He served 31 years in DC Fire and EMS, including three as chief. Ellerbe had a previous stint as the fire chief in Sarasota, Fla., from August 2009-December 2010.

Ellerbe graduated from Coolidge Sr. High School in the District in 1978. He held a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration from the University of the District of Columbia.

Gray has not responded to calls from the Informer as of press time.

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

