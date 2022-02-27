(Courtesy photo/DC.gov)

Former D.C. Fire and Emergency Management Service Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe was found dead in his Southeast home on Sunday.

WRC-TV (Channel 4) first reported Ellerbe’s death, according to sources. Ellerbe served as the Fire and EMS chief under D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray from 2011-2014.

He served 31 years in DC Fire and EMS, including three as chief. Ellerbe had a previous stint as the fire chief in Sarasota, Fla., from August 2009-December 2010.

Ellerbe graduated from Coolidge Sr. High School in the District in 1978. He held a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration from the University of the District of Columbia.

Gray has not responded to calls from the Informer as of press time.