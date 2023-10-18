Amid the House Republicans’ leadership turmoil, Capitol Hill centrists are reportedly willing to negotiate, laying out their terms for any potential agreement. With no clear speaker in sight, House Republicans are intensifying discussions to reopen legislative proceedings.

Politico noted that a bipartisan resolution to the GOP’s leadership crisis might seem improbable to many observers, much like the notion of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) prevailing over his numerous skeptics in an early floor vote next week. However, a significant obstacle looms over the prospect of a temporary compromise to restore the House’s legislative functions: none of the proposed solutions currently enjoy the near-unanimous support among House Republicans necessary for passage on the floor.

Unless Jordan can sway his skeptics and secure a victory in the coming days, the most viable way forward might be to collaborate with Democrats. A group of centrist Democrats reached out to Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), proposing a limited agenda and concessions for the opposing party in exchange for temporarily resuming House business during the current global crisis.

Certain self-proclaimed GOP pragmatists have suggested that if Republicans cannot forge a path forward independently, they could strike a deal with Democrats to break the current 10-day impasse. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), openly expressed concern that his party’s slender majority might never amass the 217 votes necessary to elect a speaker.

In a hallway interview with NBC News, Rogers criticized eight Republican members as “traitors”—a term he repeated four times—for siding with Democrats in removing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which he believes led to the current impasse. According to Rogers, it is incumbent upon Democrats to initiate negotiations, as, in his view, “they haven’t offered jack.” Democrats counter that, as the majority party, it falls on Republicans to make the initial move.

“Our caucus will need to make that decision. But our door is open,” stated House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), responding to Rogers’ proposition of a coalition speaker agreement. “We are eager to resume governing.” Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) who leads the center-right Republican Governance Group, noted growing support for temporarily empowering McHenry as speaker, potentially for 30, 45, or 60 days.

“The world is in turmoil, and we must address these issues. We have only 34 days until the deadline for government funding,” Joyce emphasized during a press briefing. “It’s crucial that we return to the business of governing this country and move past internal disputes.”

Democrats assert that they’ve found it ironic that they are receiving blame for GOP dysfunction. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has labeled the Republicans as engaging in “a civil war.”

In an exclusive Zoom conference with National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) members, recently sworn-in Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) characterized the GOP as deeply divided, asserting that the caucus is currently incapable of effective governance.

“I want to ensure that our community is engaged in a discussion about the significance and consequences of the impending government shutdown and the perilous state of our Congress, led by a Republican Party struggling to govern themselves, thereby endangering the future of our nation and our national security,” Butler emphasized to the NNPA.