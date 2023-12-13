“Jazz to Hip Hop: Impact of America’s Best Cultural Exports” was the topic of a panel discussion presented recently at the Meridian Center for Cultural Diplomacy.

Panelists for the event were Dr. Maurice Jackson associate professor in history and African American Studies and affiliated professor of Music (Jazz) at Georgetown University; Dr. Dwandalyn Reece, executive committee chair at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC); and Junious Brickhouse, director of Next Level, where he advocates for the sustainability of Hip Hop Cultures. Brenda C. Siler, a WI contributing writer, moderated the discussion.

Nicole Elkon, deputy assistant secretary for Professional and Cultural Exchanges at the U.S. Department of State, a Meridian House partner, gave opening remarks. She explained the global music diplomacy initiatives launched earlier this year by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The initiative elevates music as a part of the United States diplomatic efforts to promote peace and democracy everywhere,” said Elkon. “Hip-hop is a powerful diplomatic tool that will continue to create positive impacts and outcomes worldwide.”

The discussion began by referencing musical roots based in Africa. Rhythms, chanting, and other sounds coming out of Africa have been the connecting tissue through jazz, faith music, the blues, R&B, and hip-hop.

“Louis Armstrong performed in many countries that were open to Black jazz musicians. At the same time, America was still closed to Black musicians because of segregation,” said Jackson.

“Jazz musicians will acknowledge the thread from Africa in their music and those countries where they perform,” Jackson continued.