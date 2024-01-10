In December, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) General Manager Randy Clarke warned the public about the $750 million budget shortfall in the agency’s upcoming fiscal year budget. He said if the shortfall isn’t closed, Metrorail stations could close at 10 p.m. each night; 10 stations may be shuttered; and nearly half of the Metrorail bus routes would be eliminated with dozens more having to reduce service. Additionally, Clarke stressed that job cuts and raises in fares will also likely occur.

Metro is funded by fares and other revenue sources in addition to contributions from local jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia and the District. The federal government provides grants to the transit system substantially, also. This system was set up in 1976, the first full year of Metro’s operation. Ideally, the system would provide the financing needed to maintain and grow without controversy. However, over the years, some jurisdictions have not given their fair share of Metro’s budget because of financial and/or political issues. Plus, fares and other revenue sources of Metro have not been steady due to economic downturns and, in the case of earlier this decade, a pandemic. As a result, the general manager of Metro annually says the system will be in financial straits if the jurisdictions don’t come up with their share of the budget. Somehow, the budget gap is closed each fiscal year with last-minute political and financial maneuvering by jurisdictions, but it should not be the case. There is a better way to fund Metro, and that would be through a regional tax.

In a recent media interview, Clarke pointed out that metropolitan areas such as Austin, Atlanta and Los Angeles have regional taxes to pay for their public transit systems. A regional tax would give Metro a steady financial stream so it can plan its budget and future projects. The tax could be an additional small amount to area jurisdiction’s sales or gas taxes. To implement such a tax, the District, Maryland, and Virginia would have to consent and grant taxing authority to Metro. Nevertheless, a regional tax to fund Metro operations’ time has come and it should be undertaken.