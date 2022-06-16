D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that a new Giant supermarket will occupy the Capitol Gateway Marketplace site in Ward 7.

The store will be located at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 58th Street in Northeast, a short distance from the Capitol Heights Metro Station in Prince George’s County.

The Giant Food corporation said it will build a 55,000-square-foot store.

In concert with the D.C. Council, the Bowser administration used eminent domain to seize the Capitol Gateway Marketplace site, though the mayor said she is no fan of the tactic.

“Most people I know don’t like eminent domain,” the mayor said, WTOP reported. “That’s when the government says we have to have the land for government use and it should be used sparingly. But I can’t think of a better reason than after we tried to unstick this land from the people who refused to do what they said they were going to do.”

In 2016, Walmart showed strong interest in building a store on the Capitol Gateway Marketplace site but backed out of a deal with the city. The land has largely been dormant since then.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 400, which represents Giant grocery store employees in the Washington area, praised the new store saying it will “not only supply much-needed food access to the neighborhood, it will provide good, union jobs with competitive wages, excellent benefits, and the guarantees and protections of a union contract.”