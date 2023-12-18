Staying healthy isn’t just about taking care of your physical health. Mental health also plays an important role in our overall well-being.

Recent studies, including the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health released earlier this year, underscore the mental health and substance use challenges confronting millions of Americans. Across the nation, alcohol and drug use stand as one of the leading causes of preventable illness and premature death nationwide.

We must take steps to promote mental health, prevent substance misuse and provide treatment and support to foster recovery through a holistic, public health approach that ensures everyone can receive accessible, affordable and equitable behavioral healthcare.

Waiving Costs, Prioritizing Care

Overcoming substance misuse involves personalized treatment in an appropriate care setting. From one-on-one counseling to intensive outpatient treatment and residential services, the cost of recovery often dissuades people from seeking the care they need.

Breaking down this financial barrier is a crucial step in connecting people with to appropriate and timely support, and healthcare payers can take a leading role in dismantling this barrier. Healthcare company CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) has emerged as a trailblazer in this regard, implementing a cost-share waiver for members receiving services through Intensive Outpatient Treatment in the insurer’s Substance Use Disorder Program.

Treatment is provided based on individual clinical circumstances in a community setting rather than a hospital or residential inpatient program. Patients can receive support without enrollment in a care plan to receive support and may qualify for a waiver of many in-network costs, including copays, coinsurance and deductibles.

Navigating Toward the Right Care

Beyond financial barriers, it is imperative that those seeking care can readily access it.

Finding and establishing a relationship with a healthcare provider can be daunting. Are they in network? Are they accepting new patients? Do they specialize in the services I need? Is this provider someone I can trust, who will be empathetic and compassionate?

In recent years, Washington, D.C. has struggled to keep pace with the national average for physicians available for clinical practice. Beyond physicians, the healthcare workforce shortage in the U.S. means there are also fewer nurses, healthcare educators, home health aides and more.

While healthcare organizations strive to address access challenges, CareFirst is at the forefront, connecting members with behavioral healthcare and substance use disorder treatment.

Within its network, CareFirst identifies trusted providers partnering with the healthcare company to expand access to behavioral healthcare services. To ensure members are not lost in the shuffle of waitlists, these providers offer regular updates on patient rosters, ensuring CareFirst Care Coordinators can schedule appointments on behalf of members seeking care.

This strategic approach ensures referrals are directed to providers with established relationships, emphasizing the importance of a personalized and informed connection between doctors and those seeking treatment.

The DocTour Will See You Now

On a much more fundamental level, primary care and behavioral health providers play a crucial role in helping their patients get and stay healthy. Recognizing the intrinsic link between primary care and substance use disorder treatment requires proactive steps on the part of everyone—providers, payers and patients.

CareFirst’s DocTour program aims to integrate behavioral health into primary care providers’ wellness checks. By educating these frontline providers on the significance of behavioral health and equipping them with the tools for proper assessments, CareFirst aims to bridge the gap in understanding and support.

The program’s emphasis on forging relationships between primary care providers, specialists, and behavioral health professionals is a crucial step toward a more integrated and interconnected healthcare system.

Addiction Does Not Discriminate

Addiction and substance misuse permeate every community and neighborhood across the country. Washington, D.C. is no different, and my family is no exception.

I have helped loved ones navigate the challenges of addiction and I’ve been with them through the ups and downs of treatment. The path is rarely straightforward, and recovery is hard. It shouldn’t be made harder because people can’t find or afford the support they need.

Through a proactive, holistic approach, we have the power to alleviate, if not eliminate, these barriers, transforming the landscape of behavioral healthcare and making a profound difference in the lives of all around us.

Ashley Johnson, CSC-AD, MSW-C, is the Behavioral Health Project Manager at CareFirst. In her role, she oversees the Substance Use Disorder, Cost-Share Waiver program and works closely with care managers and providers to ensure the people and communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region have access to affordability and equitable behavioral healthcare. For more information about mental and behavioral health resources, visit carefirst.com/mentalhealth