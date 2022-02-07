CLEVELAND – In partnership with the Motown Museum, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will conduct a virtual interview with Otis Williams, 1989 inductee and founder of The Temptations.

This special event will be hosted by Rock Hall Vice President of Education and Visitor Engagement, Jason Hanley and includes longtime manager Shelly Berger and members of the Temptations as they celebrate their 60th anniversary and the release of their new album “Temptations 60” on UMe.

The new album, nearly all-original songs, features some of the group’s award-winning producers, including Smokey Robinson and Narada Michael Walden.

“The Temptations set the bar for Motown groups,” said Hanley. “What better way to honor and celebrate the group’s 60th anniversary and new album release than by joining forces with the Motown Museum for this interview with Otis Williams. It is such a pleasure to talk to Otis, Shelly, and the group about their rich history, classic songs, and the legacy of the Temptations that continues today.”

“Motown Museum is delighted to partner with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as we celebrate this milestone for Motown’s legendary Temptations,” said Robin Terry, chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum. “This unique opportunity to hear directly from iconic original Temptations’ member Otis Williams and the group’s longtime manager Shelly Berger – a beloved member of our Motown alumni family – simply cannot be missed by their legions of fans around the world.”

Otis Williams said, “When we started out as a part of that Motown movement that took the world by storm in the 60s, I never could have imagined we’d still be performing today.”

“To mark our 60th anniversary with two of the most distinguished institutions in American music culture, recognized for preserving, inspiring and teaching music history between generations, is such a great honor for me and The Temptations,” he said. “We feel blessed and have to give thanks to God.”

The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career.

Their music transcends generations, and their story is a road map through American history.

What began in Detroit, when a remarkable combination of soulful voices united, was the genesis of an epic journey that introduced multiple superstars to the world and produced some of the greatest music of our era.

Fans can tune in to the Rock Hall’s YouTube Channel or Motown Museum’s YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 4. Following the broadcast, the interview will remain available on demand for fans to view at their convenience.

The interview will premiere on SiriusXM Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio, channel 310, and on the SXM app on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

Additionally, The Rock Hall has added A jacket worn onstage by Otis Williams in the 1990s to the Detroit case in the Museum’s Cities and Sounds exhibit.

This event is a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Sounds of Black History Month

lineup.

For a complete schedule of programs, go rockhall.com/events.