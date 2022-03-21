See more Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital two nights ago with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a press release. He expects to be released "in a day or two." pic.twitter.com/kKeES7nHw2 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 20, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the bench, was hospitalized over the weekend.

The SCOTUS’s Office of Public Information announced yesterday that Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He was diagnosed with an infection and his treatment included intravenous antibiotics.

The SCOTUS office pointed out that Thomas says he is vaxxed and boosted, so this hospital stay is not COVID-19 related. Thomas should be returning home any time now.

He will not be in-person for Court duties. He’ll weigh in on cases to be considered for the Supreme Court on the basis of briefs, transcripts and audio of oral arguments.

In other Supreme Court news, watch parties are scheduled widely as the confirmation hearings for U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson begin this morning.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the hearings commence with 10-minute opening statements from Senate Judiciary Committee members, five-minute statements from outside introducers, and 10 minutes from Jackson herself.