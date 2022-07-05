The University of the District of Columbia’s Board of Trustees announced recently that Twinette Johnson will serve as the acting dean of its David A. Clarke School of Law, effective Aug. 1.

Johnson will replace Renee Hutchins, who is the new dean of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in Baltimore. Johnson is presently the UDC law school’s associate dean for academic affairs.

Johnson holds bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Mo., and a juris doctorate from the Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans.

Lawrence Potter Jr., the university’s chief academic officer, said the board and UDC President Roger Mason support Johnson in her new role.

“President Mason and I shared with the board our confidence in Dr. Johnson’s qualifications and abilities to assume the temporary stewardship of the law school while we launch a formal search for the permanent replacement,” Potter said. “The experience and expertise she has acquired as a practitioner, law professor, and manager, along with her collaborative skills, make her the right person at this time to serve as acting dean, and we are pleased that she has accepted the leadership role.”

Johnson said she “is truly honored” to hold the position.

“It is truly a remarkable institution, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to lead its law school,” she said. “I thank Dean Renee Hutchings for her support in this transition period and wish her well in her next decanal role. I look forward to continued support from and collaboration with university leaders and my UDC law faculty and staff colleagues. I look forward to serving the law school community as we continue to deliver the quality education and professional training that make these outcomes possible while affirming our commitment to diversity, access, and opportunity.”

Potter said the university will launch a national search for a new law school dean immediately.