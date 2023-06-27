After a national search, the University of the District of Columbia’s (UDC) Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Twinette Johnson, Ph.D., J.D., as the new dean of the UDC David A. Clarke School of Law.

While Johnson currently serves as acting dean, she will officially become dean of the school of law on July 3.

“I am confident Dr. Johnson will shepherd UDC Law through this transition into new levels of engagement and excellence,” said UDC’s Chief Academic Officer Lawrence T. Potter Jr.

Prior to becoming acting dean and the board’s recent approval, Johnson served as the school of law’s associate dean for academic affairs and a professor of law.

“I am truly honored to serve as the next Dean of the UDC David A. Clarke School of Law. UDC is a remarkable institution, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to lead its Law School,” Johnson said.

Potter highlighted Johnson’s dedication towards justice and equity as one of the Board’s reasons for confirming Johnson as the school of law’s leader.

“She understands the important place our law school has staked out on the road to social justice for all in its mission and actions, part of a mission shared by UDC,” the chief academic officer said.

Fostering justice advocates is what Johnson is prioritizing as dean.

“I look forward to working with our outstanding law school faculty and staff and University colleagues as we cultivate the next generation of social justice advocates and further elevate UDC Law in reputation, impact, and outcomes.”

UDC President Ronald Mason Jr., who is stepping down from his position to join the UDC Law faculty in the fall, said, “I trust Dr. Johnson’s leadership of the Law School as we navigate a surge of new social justice challenges on old and new terrain.”