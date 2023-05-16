The Valley Place Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit project in support of Ward 7 and 8 artists and creative projects, recently announced the winners of the first Anacostia Shorts Film Festival.

In partnership with Open Roads Arts Film Festival and Lisa Hodsoll, Valley Place Arts Collaborative hosted “Anacostia Shorts,” a special category and contest for Anacostia filmmakers and/or stories rooted in this historic D.C. community.

A three-day event took place to honor the filmmakers where the top 10 entrants were screened live on May 6 and 7 and via YouTube on May 8, when the honorable mentions were also screened.

The live events took place at the Honfleur Gallery in Anacostia.

The top three winners of the Anacostia Shorts Festival, which carried cash prizes, were:

First Place, Prize $2000 (Also Best of the Fest Award) — “Whitefish” by Stephen Lyons II.

Second Place, Prize $1,000 — “Trashman” by Lawrence Green.

Third Place, Prize $500.00 (Also Audience Favorite Award) — “Bellator: A Southeast DC Story” by Michelle Dionne Wardlaw.