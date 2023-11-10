The National Park Service (NPS) and U.S. Army are conducting a thorough investigation into the discovery of World War I munitions earlier this spring at Fort Totten Park, a scenic haven off of Fort Totten Drive NE in D.C. While an area within the park remains cordoned off with imposing cement barriers and stern “no trespassing” signs, officials said they are bracing themselves for potential revelations about the historical secrets hidden beneath its serene surface.

According to officials, two metal canisters were found on April 18 during unapproved work by a neighboring property owner that moved about 10 feet of dirt onto NPS land. Experts from the Army carefully examined both canisters and found that one held a 75-mm projectile that was about 3 inches across and 11 inches long, and the other held a Livens projectile that was about 6 inches across and 19 inches long.

Preliminary assessments indicated that the 75-millimeter projectile posed no threat. Subsequently, the Livens projectile, which concealed an unidentified liquid, was meticulously transported to a secure federal facility to undergo additional examination. Both items underwent evaluation by the Army’s Materiel Assessment Review Board (MARB), which utilized non-intrusive assessment techniques, historical records, and military knowledge.

Later tests on the Livens projectile at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Edgewood, Maryland, on Aug. 2 showed that the liquid inside was 99.994% water and 0.0006% acetophenone.

Acetophenone is a harmless chemical that is often used in the perfume industry to add flavor to foods and dissolve plastics and resins. The military said that the amount of acetophenone in this case, which was about the same as one grain of sand in a million, did not pose any danger and was deemed non-hazardous.

Because the NPS and the Army want to make sure that visitors and people in the neighborhood are safe, they have decided to keep Fort Totten Park closed until more research is done.

Authorities promised to remain vigilant in their commitment to openness and public safety and are currently looking for funds for a full investigation into the site.

Residents and visitors are urged to adhere to safety guidelines considering the ongoing investigation. NPS said if encountering a munition, following the three Rs of explosives safety is crucial: recognize the potential danger, retreat without approaching or disturbing it, and report the incident promptly by calling 911 and notifying local law enforcement.