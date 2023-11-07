Why You Should Consider Estate Planning

Estate planning is an important step to ensure that your assets go to the correct individuals and that your wishes are respected, and it can be done with a will, durable power of attorney, healthcare power of attorney, living will, and revocable living trust.

by The Washington Informer

NAREB’s Building Black Wealth Tour will Encourage Black families and Individuals to Make Financial Decisions that Gain Wealth

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) launched a Building Black Wealth Tour to empower Black families and individuals with information on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate, and to help them overcome the biased public policies and private practices that created the wealth gap in America.

by National Association of Real Estate Brokers

Making Dollars and Sense of Credit

Understanding the importance of credit, and taking steps to maintain good credit, can help you make better choices about your personal finances and create more opportunities for making the most of your money.

by United Bank

Have It When You Need It

Increasing one’s financial literacy can lead to sustained financial well-being at each stage of life, with key actions to take at each stage including establishing financial values and goals, accumulating savings, investing for retirement and child’s college education, and protecting one’s risk through the purchase of insurance products.

by Theodore R. Daniels, Founder and President, Society for Financial Education and Professional Development, Inc.

Recovery Is Possible

Recognizing that a substance use disorder is a disease and that users often must seek treatment multiple times as part of their recovery journey, DBH has launched a new public education campaign designed to encourage users to try again.

by D.C. Department of Behavioral Health