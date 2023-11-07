As Student Loan Payments Resume, Timely Tips and Help for Borrowers
A diverse group of 20 cities and counties representing nearly $50 billion in student loan debt sent a letter to President Biden urging more aggressive actions to prevent a return to the failed pre-COVID status quo, while the federal government has developed online resources to assist borrowers in adjusting to the return of payments.
Working Together to Make the Vision of Homeownership a Reality
Wells Fargo is committed to creating greater opportunities for a more equitable housing system, with a focus on advancing Black homeownership, and is creating products and programs to create legacies and build wealth that will span generations.
How the 100 Black Men of America Empowers Youths by Investing in Their Future
The Wells Fargo Junior Investment program teaches young people how to invest with the help of mentors from the 100 Black Men of America and fosters mentor relationships between generations, helping them learn to create long-term wealth and preparing them to be future leaders.
Paying Down Debt Doesn’t Have to Overwhelm You
Wells Fargo Bank is committed to helping customers manage their credit and debt effectively, offering personalized approaches and tools to help them achieve financial stability.
Exploring How Special Purchase Credit Programs Help Advance Homeownership
Wells Fargo is leading the industry in increasing racial equity in homeownership through its Special Purpose Credit Program, which offers downpayment assistance to homebuyers in eight Metropolitan Statistical Areas.
Why You Should Consider Estate Planning
Estate planning is an important step to ensure that your assets go to the correct individuals and that your wishes are respected, and it can be done with a will, durable power of attorney, healthcare power of attorney, living will, and revocable living trust.
The A-B-Cs of HELOCs
Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) can play an important role in tapping into equity in one’s home, and are generally adjustable with an index such as the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate, but require credit and property approval.
Why Teaching Financial Literacy to Seminarians Makes Sense
Financial literacy classes and seminars for divinity students, pastors and ministers can be a powerful tool to reach African American communities and others, and can be a key component in the financial sustainability of churches.
NAREB’s Building Black Wealth Tour will Encourage Black families and Individuals to Make Financial Decisions that Gain Wealth
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) launched a Building Black Wealth Tour to empower Black families and individuals with information on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate, and to help them overcome the biased public policies and private practices that created the wealth gap in America.
Making Dollars and Sense of Credit
Understanding the importance of credit, and taking steps to maintain good credit, can help you make better choices about your personal finances and create more opportunities for making the most of your money.
Have It When You Need It
Increasing one’s financial literacy can lead to sustained financial well-being at each stage of life, with key actions to take at each stage including establishing financial values and goals, accumulating savings, investing for retirement and child’s college education, and protecting one’s risk through the purchase of insurance products.
Teach Your Kids Basic Financial Concepts Through Example & Enrichment Programs
LIFE has been providing financial literacy courses to students and adults for 20 years, focusing on financial mindset, values, and budgeting, as well as college funding and entrepreneurship, to help students and their parents make healthy financial decisions.
AI’s Role in Shaping Our Tomorrow
Artificial intelligence has been a buzzword in the tech world for a while now, but its applications have expanded to almost every industry, and its potential to revolutionize many industries is still unknown.
Homeowner Alert! Protect Your Investment and Legacy Today
HomeFree-USA offers tips on how to avoid getting ripped off by a contractor, get help paying your mortgage, and avoid scams when considering a reverse mortgage.
Recovery Is Possible
Recognizing that a substance use disorder is a disease and that users often must seek treatment multiple times as part of their recovery journey, DBH has launched a new public education campaign designed to encourage users to try again.
A Message from Chuck Bishop, Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending Diverse Segments
Whether it’s buying a home or establishing a trust, the actions we take today to support our customers can have impacts that resonate through the years for future generations.
Financial Literacy a Key to Stability for Returning Citizens
Financial literacy promotes self-sufficiency and reduces recidivism.
Reaching Back to Retool Ourselves for Financial Success
The Washington Informer is dedicated to providing the tools Black communities need to move forward successfully in an increasingly challenging financial environment.
Financial Health is Foundational in Work with HBCUs
Wells Fargo is working with HBCUs to empower Black students, who disproportionately face greater financial challenges that impact financial growth and wealth creation.