Black Music Appreciation Month kicks off on June 1, and with major concerts filling arenas and stadiums globally, much attention continues to focus on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“We changed the world of music as we know it,” said Theodore Livingston, the groundbreaking DJ known as Grand Wizzard Theodore.

“Time has gone by really quickly, but I’m so happy to be a part of something bigger than I am,” Livingston added.“When I think about the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, I think about the DJs, MCs, bee-boppers, and others who are not here anymore. But, instead, those are the ones we should be honoring because this is a culture that changed the world.”

During a visit to the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) midwinter conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in February, Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano said the city of New York and Mayor Eric Adams have teamed with the museum for a year-long celebration that includes activities throughout the five boroughs and a global hip-hop concert.

“The 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop is a global movement that speaks to the grit, voice, and power of how it came to be in the first place — we used our voices when they tried to silence us,” said hip-hop legend KRS-One, who in April announced a unique way of celebrating the milestone anniversary by taking residency at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx – the birthplace of hip-hop.

The icon, whose real name is Kris Parker, launched a series of community-based programs and a hip-hop masterclass.

“We created the culture because we wanted to stand out and stand up for our artistry. Hip-hop is the people’s movement,” Parker asserted.

“I am excited to showcase this to the world in the space where it all began at 1520 Sedgwick in the Community Center. It feels right to be here, where it all began.”

Also, Amazon Music announced it would honor the genre’s influence on music, culture, and society with “50 & Forever,” which the company said would celebrate hip-hop’s legacy and highlight the artists of the future.

Rotation’s “50 & Forever” intends to recognize the significance of hip-hop through curated events, live streams, playlists, original content, and brand-new music distributed on platforms like Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, Amp, and Prime Video.

“This year, hip-hop fans around the world will come together to mark one of the culture’s most important milestones: the 50th anniversary of hip-hop,” Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B for Amazon Music, told Essence.

“More than music, hip-hop has broken barriers and redefined culture across fashion, sports, film, and social movements. From art to activism, hip-hop hasn’t just changed history but is history, and ’50 & Forever’ pays tribute to the indelible mark that hip-hop has made on the culture,” Hinshaw stated.

With an earlier celebration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, this year’s BET Awards also honored hip-hop with special performances and appearances.

Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating hip-hop culture from its roots to the modern day, founded by legendary artist LL Cool J, announced the Rock The Bells Festival, a concert honoring hip-hop.

Co-presented by Procter & Gamble and Walmart, this year’s show at Forest Hills Stadium in New York will take place on Aug. 5.

According to a news release, the lineup includes Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz with special guests, Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, The God MC Rakim, Slick Rick, Fabolous, Boot Camp Clik featuring Buckshot and Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun, OGC, Rock & Bernadette Price with a Tribute to Sean Price, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, MC Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love, The Cold Crush Brothers, and more.

“We’ve made it a priority to honor hip-hop culture. This is a celebration for the artists who paved the way and the legions of fans worldwide throughout hip-hop’s 50th anniversary year,” said James Cuthbert, president of Rock The Bells.

“The stage is set for the overdue acknowledgment and celebration of our culture and the fans who live and breathe it! This lineup represents icons and artists from various decades, cities, and styles, ensuring fans have the best hip-hop experience possible.”