5 Proven Ways to Unwind Before Bed and Sleep Better
It’s no secret that our days are busy, and our nights often seem too short. Getting enough sleep (and good sleep) can be challenging, but it’s central to overall health and well-being. Fortunately, it’s easy to adjust your pre-bedtime routine and unwind to improve your sleep habits almost immediately. Sleep Hygiene is Important Commentary in the Canadian Journal of Public Health notes that “healthy sleep… is one of the three pillars of sustainable health.” Just as healthy habits…