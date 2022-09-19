The grand opening for Lidl’s new Skyland Town Center location in southeast D.C. will take place on Sept. 28, officials for the grocery chain announced Monday.

The Skyland Lidl in Ward 7 will be the first full-service grocery store to open east of the Anacostia River in more than a decade. Daily store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will feature D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. The store will have a soft opening until 5 p.m. on that day.

Lidl is creating more than 60 jobs with the opening of the Skyland store. Starting pay for store associates is $16.50 per hour, including comprehensive benefits.

Lidl also offers health care benefits for all employees, full and part-time, regardless of hours worked.

Lidl operates about 11,500 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 workers and it first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va.

“We are ready — and the community is ready — to welcome Lidl to Ward 7,” Bowser said. “This grocery store has been a long-time coming, and it is going to help us make Skyland into a true town center. Welcome to D.C., Lidl.”