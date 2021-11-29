CoronavirusCovid-19Editor's PickHealthInternational

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent of Desperately Ill COVID Patients in Trial

Photo of zenger.news zenger.news Send an email November 29, 2021
149 3 minutes read



By Abigail Klein Leichman

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial.


Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to a control group. All these patients had life-threatening pneumonia and respiratory distress caused by Covid-19.

The data shows that MesenCure treatment reduced mortality by about 70 percent compared with the control group. Only two of the first 30 severe COVID-19 patients treated with MesenCure died due to COVID-19 or its complications, while 14 of 60 similar patients in the control group died.

MesenCure treatment shortened the hospitalization period of severe COVID-19 patients by eight days on average, a reduction of 45 percent relative to the control group.

The experimental group included women and men aged 41.4 to 77.4. About 77 percent of the severe COVID-19 patients treated in three hospitals with MesenCure had one or more risk factors for poor prognosis: hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Most were treated during the fourth COVID-19 wave in Israel, dominated by the Delta strain.

The control group received the current standard of care — anti-inflammatory drugs in combination with steroids. This regimen, according to Bonus BioGroup, reduces mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients only slightly, from 25.8 percent to 21.8 percent, indicating that MesenCure is four times more effective.

“We are proud of our success in leading the world to be a safer place by developing a medication for severe COVID-19 patients, thereby dramatically reducing the threat to their lives,” said Dr. Shai Meretzki, CEO of Bonus BioGroup.

“In less than two years from the epidemic outbreak, we are the first in the world to report an effective and significant treatment for severely ill patients.”

According to a statement from Bonus BioGroup, an independent expert committee confirmed the findings of the Phase II clinical trial of MesenCure and recommended continuing toward Phase III. Meretzki told the Jerusalem Post that the company will apply for emergency use approval from European and U.S. regulatory agencies.

Produced in association with Israel21C.



The post New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial appeared first on Zenger News.

Photo of zenger.news zenger.news Send an email November 29, 2021
149 3 minutes read
Photo of zenger.news

zenger.news

Related Articles

**FILE** Leslie Odom Jr. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

Leslie Odom Jr.’s ‘Christmas Tour’ Revives Spirit of Christmas

November 29, 2021
Samantha Hope Galler of Miami City Ballet performs with the dance company in George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes." (Photo by Teresa Wood)

Kennedy Center Delivers Perfect Holiday Treat: George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’

November 29, 2021

Pioneering Black Golf Champ Lee Elder Dies at 87

November 29, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks about omicron, the latest coronavirus variant, during a Nov. 29 press briefing at the White House as Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listen.

Biden: Omicron Variant No Cause for Panic

November 29, 2021
© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker