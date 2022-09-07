Washington Informer & WI The Bridge presents… Our House
The First Time Home Buying Virtual Series
Built by Fitzgerald Financial Group
A Division of TowneBank Mortgage
About the series
This is a weekly 4-part homebuying educational series designed to connect, educate and prepare D.C. residents on purchasing their first/next home.
Premier Date
The series will premiere on Tuesday, October 4th at 7pm est… with new shows every Tuesday throughout the month streaming across the digital properties of the Washington Informer and The Bridge.