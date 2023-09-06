U.S. Allegation of South African Weapon Supply to Russia Debunked by Inquiry
South Africa has rejected a U.S. allegation that it supplied weapons to a Russian ship docked at a Cape Town naval base, after an investigation found no evidence to support the claim.
Extreme Heat Sweeps Across D.C., Posing Serious Challenges for Schools and Water Supply
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a “Hot Weather Emergency” due to the extreme heat wave, which has caused schools to delay HVAC repairs and has caused water levels in the Potomac River to drop.
United House of Prayer Bishop Dr. C.M. Bailey Laid to Rest After National Funeral
Bishop C.M. Bailey, a career-long minister of the United House of Prayer, was honored with a motorcade into five cities and a national funeral in Washington, D.C., where he was remembered for his dedication to Christ-focused preaching and dedication to the UHOP organization.
PGCPS Understaffed by Over 200 Bus Drivers and Teachers, Leaving Students at Risk
Prince George’s County Public Schools is experiencing a bus driver shortage, resulting in delays and parents worrying about their children’s safety, and the school system is working to address the problem by doubling runs and communicating delays.
Activist, Academic, Author: Herb Boyd’s Journey from Detroit to Civil Rights Icon
Herb Boyd, a stalwart of American journalism, education, and activism, has spent his life elevating the narratives of the African American community, and his connection to Malcolm X has shaped his path early on.
GOP Leaders in Georgia Push for Scrutiny of DA Fani Willis’ Political Motivations
Republicans in Georgia are exploring legislative hearings to examine whether District Attorney Fani Willis is exercising her authority for political gains, while Trump’s allies in Congress are pursuing a broader effort to defund Willis and other high-profile prosecutors handling Trump’s ongoing criminal cases.
Meet Corner Water: The Official Bottled Water of D.C. Providing Natural, Chemical-Free Refreshment
Two District residents, Ronnie Webb and Jerome Nesbitt, founded Corner Water in 2021 to provide 100% natural premium Artesian water to customers in the District, and the brand is now sold at various establishments and is available for delivery.
Giant Food Corporation Faces Backlash for Limiting Product Selection and Increasing Security in Ward 8 Store
Giant Food Corporation has announced that its Alabama Avenue SE store in Ward 8 will no longer carry some national name brand products, will have additional security guards patrolling the aisles, and customers will have to show a receipt to exit the store, causing outrage among local residents.
Sankofa Homeschool Collective Enters 20th Year
The Sankofa Homeschool Collective, founded in 2004 by a group of Black stay-at-home mothers, has grown into a community that offers African-centered, culturally relevant instruction, field trips, and virtual classes to families across the United States and Africa.
In a Minute Cafe Reopens with Chef Steven Wilson’s Signature Chicken Dishes
Chef Steven Wilson held a grand re-opening of In a Minute Cafe, attracting members of the community and political leaders, and is also hosting a backpack drive in partnership with Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay.
Anti-Idling Laws Aim to Reduce Pollution — But for Tour Bus Drivers, It Gets Complicated
Tour bus drivers in the District are required to follow anti-idling laws, but the lack of available parking spots makes it difficult to follow the rules, and residents can use the 311 app to report idling vehicles to the DOEE.
DC Greens Brings Fresh Produce to East of The River
DC Greens is a local non-profit organization advancing health equity through a “just and resilient” food system.
Bowie State Wins Opener, Howard Comeback on Road Falls Short
Bowie State and Howard University opened their football seasons with mixed results, with Bowie State defeating Delaware State 22-11, while Howard fell short in a 33-23 road loss to Eastern Michigan University.
The Homebuying Process
The Greater Washington Urban League Housing Center will sponsor a free virtual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development certified workshop to learn how to become an informed homeowner on Sept. 16.
CAAB Cited as Key Nonprofit in D.C. Area
Capital Area Asset Builders recently announced that it has been selected by Spur Local as a Critical Nonprofit Organization in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.
Maryland Restaurant Week
The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation has signed on as a supporter of Maryland Restaurant Week.
Nonprofit Showcase
The People for Change Coalition is hosting a Nonprofit Showcase in partnership with Tanger Outlets National Harbor on Sept. 22.
Destination DC Launches New Advertising Campaign
Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the District, announced last month that visitation is trending toward a return to pre-pandemic level, and it will launch a new advertising campaign to keep visitors coming to the city.
Prince George’s Political Updates: Jones Endorses Alsobrooks; Ivey Awards UMD’s AMAV Team
House Speaker Adrienne Jones has endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in her race to replace Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) U.S. Senate seat, while Congressman Glenn Ivey gave a Congressional citation to UMD’s AMAV Team for their award-winning drone.
Prince George’s County Weekly Updates: Bowie Best Buy to Close, Largo Town Center Sold, Towson Plans to Reapply for Program
Bowie Best Buy is closing on September 21, while Largo Town Center sold for $70 million, and Towson University is planning to resubmit its proposal for a controversial doctoral program.
Cynthia A. Pratt Sworn In as 12th Governor General of the Bahamas
Her Excellency Cynthia A. Pratt was sworn in as the 12th Governor General of The Bahamas, replacing Sir Cornelius A. Smith, who served from 2019 to 2023.
BAILEY: Brother MLK Jr., a Great Warrior and Master Teacher
It was extremely annoying to hear way too many speakers and news organizations in 2023 repeatedly describing Brother Martin as a dreamer.
JESSE JACKSON: ‘History Cannot Be Unlived’
Each movement toward racial equality in this country has been met with a fierce and violent reaction.
MALVEAUX: When Will We Raise the Minimum Wage?
The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009.
MARSHALL: Power of the Tongue
As we endure one mass shooting crisis to the next, it illustrates the nation’s void in leadership.
WILLIAMS: What Happened to Governor Kemp?
We don’t know what the governor’s next move is, but we need to keep our eye on whatever it is.