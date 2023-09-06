Sankofa Homeschool Collective Enters 20th Year

The Sankofa Homeschool Collective, founded in 2004 by a group of Black stay-at-home mothers, has grown into a community that offers African-centered, culturally relevant instruction, field trips, and virtual classes to families across the United States and Africa.

Sam P.K. Collins

The Homebuying Process

The Greater Washington Urban League Housing Center will sponsor a free virtual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development certified workshop to learn how to become an informed homeowner on Sept. 16.

James Wright

Nonprofit Showcase

The People for Change Coalition is hosting a Nonprofit Showcase in partnership with Tanger Outlets National Harbor on Sept. 22.

James Wright

Destination DC Launches New Advertising Campaign

Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the District, announced last month that visitation is trending toward a return to pre-pandemic level, and it will launch a new advertising campaign to keep visitors coming to the city.

James Wright