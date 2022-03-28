Overview: Federal Covid-19 relief funds have led to a surplus in the state's coffers.

Gov. Larry Hogan and state legislators across the aisle have agreed to $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for retirees, small businesses and low-income families. Combined with the recent suspension of the gas tax, Hogan pointed to a bipartisan effort to deliver almost $2 billion in tax relief. The tax relief agreement comes as the state has received federal aid to address the COVID-19 pandemic which led to billions of dollars in surplus.