Roughly one in five Americans have now had COVID-19 at least once since the outset of the pandemic in 2020.

As of Tuesday, at least 66,529,150 coronavirus cases have been logged in the U.S. — tops globally — according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The most recent Census Bureau estimates put the U.S. population at about 332.4 million, meaning about 20% of the population has been infected at some point.

The U.S. averages 777,453 new infections and 1,797 new deaths daily, CNN reported, citing the Johns Hopkins data.

Approximately 852,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, also a global high, according to the Hopkins data.

But just 62% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against the disease despite widespread availability of vaccines over the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.