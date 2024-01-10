Family and friends, including representatives from Mayor Muriel Bowser, celebrated the 104th birthday of Eulis Joan Thompson Ward who was born on Jan. 8, 1920, in Parish of St. Elizabeth Jointwood District, Jamaica.



A longtime D.C. resident, Ms. Ward spent her early years attending Apex Beautician College on U Street on her days off from her housekeeping duties for two Canadian Law students. Upon graduation, she became a full-time beautician, a passion she continued until 2019.

She was also a seamstress and hatmaker.

Her husband, Clinton Ward, is deceased, as well as her 11 brothers and sisters, with the exception of two, who currently live in London, England. A mother of three, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, Ms. Ward currently lives with her daughter and granddaughter in their home in D.C.