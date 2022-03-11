This coming Sunday, March 13, is the tragic two year anniversary of Breonna Taylor being gunned down in her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Three police officers were fired for the incident, but her family says they otherwise have not received justice.

Attorneys Ben Crump, Lonita Baker, and other supporters, believe the Department of Justice has just cause to charge the officers responsible for her death.

Activist Tamika Mallory is asking that people who want to stand up for Taylor sign a petition that she’ll be on hand with Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, to deliver.



Mallory said, “The DOJ under the current administration has set precedent for intervening in police murder cases. However, in each case it has required the demand of the people. This time is no different.”



She continued, telling the Informer, “It’s time for the Department of Justice to intervene in the police murder case of Breonna Taylor. The officers involved must be held accountable and we won’t stop fighting until they are.”

On Monday, March 14, the group plans to deliver at least 10,000 signatures on their petition demanding the DoJ to charge the officers.

The petition is HERE