D.C. Public Schools said 14 more schools reverted to virtual learning ahead of the winter break as COVID-19 cases spike in the region.

The following schools shifted to remote learning on Wednesday: Barnard Elementary, Dorothy Height Elementary, Excel Academy, Eliot-Hine Middle School, Hart Middle, Jefferson Middle, Ludlow-Taylor Elementary, Kimball Elementary, Kelly Miller Middle, Kramer Middle, Oyster Adams Bilingual, River Terrace Education Campus, Watkins Elementary and Wilson High.

The latest closures came after DCPS announced Monday that Beers Elementary, Boone Elementary, Miner Elementary, Stuart-Hobson Middle and Takoma Elementary would also shutter for the week.

Drew and West elementary schools closed Tuesday at 1 p.m. and shifted to virtual instruction Wednesday, the last day of classes before DCPS’ winter break, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported. Whittier Elementary announced last week their shift to remote learning through Wednesday.

The winter break is scheduled to run through Dec. 31, though city officials said schools will also close on Jan. 3-4 so that staff and families can pick up rapid antigen tests.