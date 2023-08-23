Live performances from up-and-coming talent, international artists, and legends are what the 2023 DC JazzFest (DCJF) brings to the Washington, D.C., area from Aug. 30- Sept. 3.

The three bands competing in the 2023 DCJazzPrix will perform Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Union Stage on the Wharf. Clockwise from top left: Birckhead from Baltimore; Ember from Brooklyn, New York; and New Jazz Underground from New York (Courtesy of DC JazzFest)

In its 19th year, the festival continues to bring a range of versatile talents spread out over several venues for maximum enjoyment. A full schedule of performances is on the DCJF website atdcjazzfest.org.

President and CEO of DCJF Sunny Sumter talked about the event on a recent episode of WIN-TV, a weekly live digital program airing on the YouTube WashingtonInformerTV channel.

“We’re calling it a jazz takeover,” said Sumter, “We’re in more than 12 neighborhoods. It’s cross-generational with so much diversity and inclusion. Everybody is welcome to the party.”

The Concerts

On Aug. 31 at Arena Stage-The Kogod Cradle is DCJF’s “Generations Series.” For his exciting collaboration, DCJF has assembled a cast of veteran jazz musicians, including pianists George Cables, Benny Green and Orrin Evans, with emerging pianists Shamie Royston and Hope Udobi and a cross-generational rhythm section of drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts, bassist Kris Funn and vocalist Jazzmeia Horn.

“This first concert of the series will bring together some of today’s and tomorrow’s most outstanding jazz pianists to celebrate, share musical stories and exchange ideas through performance and conversation,” said Evans, one of the pianists performing for this concert and, he is DCJF artist-in-residence.

The Venues

On Sept. 2 on Union Stage at the Waterfront, DCJazzPrix, an international competition created to recognize and support top jazz band talent, was launched in 2016. This DCJF event has grown rapidly, now receiving applicant responses from more than 20 countries. A juried review process considered a highly competitive pool of applicants, evaluating bands on their artistic quality and merit when selecting this year’s DCJazzPrix finalists.

Bands competing this year during DCJF are Birckhead from Baltimore, Ember from Brooklyn, and New Jazz Underground from New York City. The winning band receives a $15,000 grand prize, customized business development and career impact services, extensive publicity, and a highly visible 2024 DC JazzFest engagement with commensurate compensation.

The Wharf in Southwest, D.C. may be considered the core location for DCJF concerts, but the music is all over town.

D.C.’s own Corcoran Holt will perform at Takoma Station Tavern on Aug. 31, and there is a concert on Sept. 1 at The Anthem with Gregory Porter with more hometown talent The String Queens.

Young phenom and Grammy winner vocalist Samara Joy will perform on the Wharf on Sept. 2. Several free DCJF concerts are scheduled at The Parks at Walter Reed, the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center, and at Art to Go-Go Anacostia Arts & Culture District. For complete information about19th Annual DC JazzFest at https://www.dcjazzfest.org.

Special Ticket Deal for Washington Informer Readers

For free Saturday and Sunday general admission tickets, visit dcjazzfest.org using the code WINSAT and WINSUN, respectively.

Enter the discount code on the page where you provide your name and contact information.

The Washington Informer is a media partner for DC JazzFest ’23.