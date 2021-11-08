Editor's PickPoliticsStacy M. Brown

2021 Elections Show Inroads GOP is Making with Black Voters

Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 8, 2021
0 333 1 minute read
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign rally inside Manassas Park Community Center in Manassas Park, Virginia, on Oct. 30. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
**FILE** Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign rally inside Manassas Park Community Center in Manassas Park, Virginia, on Oct. 30. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

During the decisive victories scored by Republicans on Election Day, significant shifts occurred among crucial voting groups, which has only added to the misery of Democrats.

Notably, Black voters showed up for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere.

Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s GOP governor-elect who defeated heavily favored Democrat Terry McAuliffe, garnered 13% of the Black vote and did better overall than former President Donald Trump in every county.

In Virginia’s lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Winsome Sears earned 17% of the Black vote in her victory against Democrat Hala Ayala. Both are women of color.

While Democrats held on in New Jersey, as Gov. Phil Murphy retained his seat with a razor-thin win against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the GOP still made significant gains in the Garden State. Overall, Republicans flipped four New Jersey counties.

While some point out that the electorate in Virginia was older and whiter than last year’s presidential election, many said the inroads the GOP made this year are unmistakable.

While Black voters didn’t turn out this month as they did for the 2020 presidential election, the progress made by Republicans could also be a significant hint for what lies ahead in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Congratulations to all of the Black Republican candidates who made history Tuesday night winning their state-wide and local elections across the country,” Paris Dennard, Republican National Committee spokesman and director of Black media affairs, said in a statement posted on the RNC website. “Republican trailblazer Winsome Sears defied the odds to become the first Black woman elected to serve as Virginia’s lieutenant governor. On the local level, Black Republicans like A.C. Cordoza (VA-91), Donald Douglas (KY,SD-22) and Jalen Johnson (Albany City Commission-II) highlight the growth and diversity of the GOP at all levels,” noted Denard, who also serves as the RNC’s director of Black Media Affairs.

With Youngkin’s victory, Denard noted that Black Virginians have a new governor “that supports school choice and is committed to supporting HBCUs in his budgets.”

“The RNC remains committed to expanding our party, supporting our Black Republican leaders, and having meaningful engagement through our RNC Black Community Centers,” Denard wrote.

Tags
Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 8, 2021
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Stacy M. Brown

Stacy M. Brown

I’ve worked for the Daily News of Los Angeles, the L.A. Times, Gannet and the Times-Tribune and have contributed to the Pocono Record, the New York Post and the New York Times. Television news opportunities have included: NBC, MSNBC, Scarborough Country, the Abrams Report, Today, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, Imus in the Morning and Anderson Cooper 360. Radio programs like the Wendy Williams Experience, Tom Joyner Morning Show and the Howard Stern Show have also provided me the chance to share my views.

Related Articles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens to testimony by Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill February 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. Last year Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, unlawful excessive campaign contributions and lying to Congress as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GOP Lawmaker Slammed for Tweeting Video Depicting Him Murdering AOC

November 9, 2021
U.S. Capitol Building

House Passes Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

November 6, 2021
**FILE** Former Democratic National Committee Chair and Maryland gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez speaks during a candidates' reception at the Westin Baltimore Washington Airport Hotel-BWI in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Maryland Governor Hopefuls Participate in Forum with Prince George’s County NAACP

November 5, 2021
Martin Mitchell (right), who won election Nov. 2 to serve on the city council in Laurel, Maryland, poses for a photo with Prince George's County Council member Tom Dernoga. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Greenbelt Voters Approve Reparations Commission

November 4, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker