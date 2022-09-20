First Name Last Name Email address: List choice Our House D.C. WIN Daily Submitting... Thank you, your sign-up request was successful! Please check your e-mail inbox. {{message}} Leave this field empty if you're human: The Washington Informer CBCF 2019 ALC Meetings Special IssueSeptember 4, 2019In "Congressional Black Caucus Foundation"Congressional Black Caucus Foundation ALC ’16September 14, 2016In "Congressional Black Caucus Foundation"Welcome to the 2019 ALC!September 4, 2019In "Congressional Black Caucus Foundation"