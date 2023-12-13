Sign up to stay connected Get the top stories of the day around the DMV. WIN Daily Start your weekdays right with the most recent stories from the Washington Informer website. Once a day Monday-Friday. JPMorgan Chase Money Talks Presented with JPMorgan Chase, this financial education series is dedicated to bridging the racial wealth gap. Let's embark on a journey of healthy financial conversations together. Bi-Monthly. Our House D.C. Dive deep into our monthly exploration of the challenges and rewards of Black homeownership. Monthly. Deals & Offers Exclusive perks, updates, and events from The Washington Informer partners just for you.