In a roller-coaster year of political drama, 2023 unfolded with Republicans engaged in a high-stakes power struggle, setting the stage for a cascade of events that would rock the political landscape. And while indictments and convictions permeated the judicial landscape, the U.S. Supreme Court also weighed in on several hotbed issues. And yes, Democrats also made significant news in 2023.

Kevin McCarthy: From House Speaker to Ousting

The year kicked off with a heavyweight bout within the Republican ranks, as Kevin McCarthy clinched the Speaker of the House position after a fierce battle that took 15 rounds of voting. The twist? McCarthy had to agree to a provision allowing any caucus member to trigger a vote for his removal. This move would come back to haunt him when MAGA firebrand Matt Gaetz seized the opportunity after President Joe Biden decisively outmaneuvered McCarthy in negotiations to avert a government shutdown that former President Trump, the MAGA prince, had ardently sought. McCarthy being ousted marks the first successful vote to remove a speaker from the U.S. House of Representatives. The last and only time Congress voted on such a measure was over a century ago, in 1910.

SCOTUS Decisions and Justice Clarence Thomas

On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and UNC, dealing a blow to affirmative action policies aimed at increasing campus diversity. The following day saw a setback for LGBTQIA rights as the court asserted the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse services for same-sex weddings. The high court later blocked President Biden’s plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt, but a June 8 decision delivered a victory for Black voters in Alabama, with the court finding the state’s Republican-drawn electoral map violated anti-discrimination laws, paving the way for increased representation in Congress. Notably, the court chose not to roll further back protections in the Voting Rights Act.

Justice Clarence Thomas was called out in several news reports about his unethical acceptance of expensive trips and gifts, including GOP donor Harlan Crow purchasing a home for Thomas’ mother. The court later decided to write a new code of ethics.

Israel-Hamas Conflict

In October, the Middle East erupted in chaos and war, and the impact reverberated across the globe, with profound consequences for U.S. politics. The devastating toll of the ongoing war, marked by a surge in casualties on both sides, sparked intense debates and policy shifts within the United States.

As the conflict unfolded, U.S. political leaders faced a challenging dilemma in navigating the complex dynamics of the Middle East. Calls for solidarity with Israel clashed with demands for a more nuanced approach that considered the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Protests erupted across major U.S. cities, reflecting the deep divisions among Americans regarding the U.S. stance on the conflict. Advocacy groups and citizens passionately expressed their perspectives, amplifying the pressure on policymakers to take a definitive view. The tragic loss of lives, coupled with vivid media coverage, brought the realities of the conflict directly into the living rooms of American households, prompting a reassessment of U.S. foreign policy in the region.

The Biden administration walked a tightrope, striving to balance traditional support for Israel with the growing demand for a more even-handed approach. Members of Congress engaged in vigorous debates, reflecting the broader polarization within the nation.

Trump: More Than 90 Felony Criminal Charges

In terms of Donald Trump, the year began with the former president entangled in a legal web woven by New York politicians. E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump resulted from a one-year look-back window that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed and opened in November 2022. The civil jury sided with Carroll, awarding her a hefty $5 million in damages. But that was just the tip of the legal iceberg for the wannabe dictator.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg upped the ante, bringing criminal charges against Trump related to alleged hush money payments intended to bury his extramarital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Special Counsel Jack Smith followed suit, indicting Trump separately for election interference and mishandling classified documents. Trump found himself navigating a legal labyrinth, with Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis later adding racketeering charges, alleging an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The twice-impeached former president will be facing 91 felony criminal charges in 2024, after a civil jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.

Remarkably, amidst these legal storms, Trump maintained a strong lead as the GOP’s top pick for the 2024 presidential nomination. Some polls showed him ahead of President Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup.

Republican Troubles In and Out of the House: Mike Johnson and George Santos

As the Republicans grappled with defending the events of January 6, 2021, and new House Speaker Mike Johnson faced allegations of using offensive language in a controversial book, the dramatic year continued for Republicans with the expulsion of New York Representative George Santos. Santos became the third congressman in the last 50 years to be ousted from the chamber, facing accusations ranging from lies and fraudulent activities to bizarre behavior.

Santos’s fabrications, including false claims about his mother’s tragic demise during the 9/11 attacks and contradictory statements about his religious background, were laid bare. The Department of Justice delivered a stunning blow with a 23-count indictment, charging Santos with conspiracy, wire fraud, making false statements to the FEC, falsifying records, aggravated identity theft, and access device fraud.

Democrats Victorious in 2023 Elections

For Democrats, the off-year election outcomes hold greater significance for 2024 than current polling, offering a more pertinent gauge for the upcoming elections regarding resource allocation, investment, and direct voter communication. The Biden-Harris team believes big wins in the November 2023 elections showcase the Democrats’ ability to outperform expectations. Biden eagerly monitored Tuesday’s election returns, keen on swiftly congratulating the triumphant Democrats.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear secured a victory over Republican Daniel Cameron by skillfully navigating the state’s increasingly conservative landscape. Simultaneously, in Pennsylvania, Democrat Dan McCaffery triumphed in the state’s Supreme Court election, focusing his campaign on abortion and other rights. Virginia witnessed Democrats seizing complete control of the statehouse, dealing a setback to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by emphasizing abortion access in legislative campaigns.

From winning the high-profile gubernatorial race in Kentucky to securing a pivotal ballot measure in Ohio and gaining majorities in Virginia’s state legislature, Democrats emerged as the prevailing force, placing the issue of abortion at the forefront of their successes.

What’s Next?

As the year ends, Trump’s legal battles and the GOP’s internal strife set the stage for an electrifying 2024 election cycle, leaving political enthusiasts waiting for the next chapter in this gripping saga that has American democracy on the brink.