The 2023 Winter Festival of Lights will begin Friday at Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, Md.

The annual event, now in its 37th year, will run until Jan. 1 from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. daily, the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday.

People can drive through the park to observe the three miles of lights, specifically 2.5 million LED lights, and the giant, 54-foot LED musical tree. Plus, there are hayrides that are offered every Saturday at the top of the hour and horseback riding.

Preregistration is required for hayrides and horseback riding. Admission fees are based on vehicle type and method of payment.

Online registration is encouraged. Online tickets purchased in advance cost $10 for cars, with $15 the standard admission. A canned-good donation is recommended.

“We know it’s the holiday season when the Winter Festival of Lights begins,” said Bill Tyler, director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. “This year we are happy to offer hayrides and horseback riding for attendees. We want to ensure the best possible experience for visitors and their families this holiday season.”

For more information, go to https://www.pgparks.com/742/Festival-of-Lights.