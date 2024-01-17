Emerald Cities’ Greater Washington Region is launching the 2024 DC Contractor Incubator this spring.

The Incubator provides small minority construction businesses (MBE) with a comprehensive long-term program of training, support, and business opportunities to enable rapid and profitable growth in the areas of energy efficiency, electrification, environmental sustainability, and the District’s Building Energy Performance Standards. There is no cost to participants.

The program takes place over eight weeks — Wednesday evenings from 4-7 p.m. from Feb. 21-April 10 — meeting on weekday evenings online and/or in-person, introducing key strategies and information needed for profitable business growth. Each session includes featured content, a presentation by an industry expert, and an MBE success story or peer learning opportunity.

Topics covered include clean energy industry trends and technologies, “High Road” business practices, access to capital, project opportunities, RFP bid submission, marketing and more. Criteria for program eligibility includes women and minority businesses; multi-family residential, public works and commercial construction scopes; established businesses (three years in operation); annual business revenue between $250,000-$1 million and project scopes from $100,000 to $1 million. A graduation and networking event will take place on April 11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.