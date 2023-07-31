Recent FEC reports, fundraisers and endorsements show that the 2024 Maryland primary to replace Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D) U.S. Senate seat, while far off, is already off to a hot start. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Montgomery County Congressman David Trone (D) are viewed as the front-running candidates, and Montgomery County Council member At-Large Will Jawando (D) is gaining strength as a progressive alternative.

Both Alsobrooks and Jawando have August fundraisers planned in Martha’s Vineyard, and Western Maryland’s 6th Congressional District is featuring a contested primary to replace the outgoing Congressman that will undoubtedly raise turnout in Trone’s backyard.

The Trone campaign reported raising $9,833,793 and spending $4,742,231 between April and the end of June, ending the quarter with $5,262,901 in their campaign account. $9,725,000, over 98% of his total fundraising, came via a loan from Trone. Trone has said that he will spend up to $40,000,000 of his own money on the Senate race, necessitating strong fundraising and campaign organizing from his opponents. His campaign has already sent multiple mailers to registered Democrats in Prince George’s County and the Baltimore metropolitan area.

The Alsobrooks campaign reported raising $1,730,019 and spending $395,701, finishing the quarter with $1,334,318 on hand. Alsobrooks was recently endorsed by Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D), who she supported in the primary election.

“Working with Angela has shown me that she is an effective and focused leader with the right priorities,” Lierman said in a statement. “I know that in the Senate she will work to support our kids, our teachers, our seniors, our communities and our small businesses, because she’s already doing that work. Leaders like Angela don’t come along very often, that’s why I’m proud to support Angela and I encourage Marylanders to join me.”

Jawando’s campaign brought in $526,026, spent $211,781 and finished June with $314,244.

One of Jawando’s donors includes the new Washington Commanders President Jason Wright, who donated $1,000. Council member Jawando received endorsements in Laurel on July 26 from Colmar Manor Mayor Monica Casañas, Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez and Laurel City Council members Martin Mitchell (D) and Carl Dewalt (R).

Jawando’s recent role in the passing of rent stabilization in Montgomery County was mentioned by several of the endorsers, including Council member Dewalt.

“As a community activist, I know that the only option in this race is Will Jawando,” said Casañas. “I have had the honor of working alongside Will Jawando on the Montgomery County Council to promote and advance English literacy in adult communities. Will is a partner in building equity and opportunity for marginalized communities and that’s exactly what he will do in the U.S. Senate.”

“I am so proud to earn the endorsements of Council members Mitchell and Dewalt and Mayors Casañas and Benitez,” Jawando said in a statement. “While I have been honored to serve on the Montgomery Council Council for the past five years, the truth is that there’s so much more to Maryland in addition to Montgomery County – and my expanding progressive coalition spans across the state,” he added, particularly considering his new endorsements from Prince George’s County leaders.

“Prince George’s County is a beautiful bastion of diversity, economic development, and some of Maryland’s best,” Jawando added. “I intend to win this race by bringing together all the communities that make our state great, spanning across racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic lines. These endorsements today help demonstrate our campaign’s strength in this regard, and over the next few months, I will continue to show that this message resonates with all Marylanders.”