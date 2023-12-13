Did you know that on average, 80% of resolutions fail by the second week of February? Martha’s Table resident therapist, Sarina Sechrist, identifies six sustainable alternatives to traditional resolutions that will set you up for success in 2024.



Traditional Resolution: Lose weight.

2024 Sustainable Alternative: Get enough vitamins and minerals/eat fruits and veggies daily

Why It Works: adding healthier foods is easier than taking away foods. Naturally, consumption of unhealthy foods will decrease because you will be less hungry, shifting focus from weight to health. Come shop our fresh fruits and veggies at our Martha’s Table markets. https://marthastable.org/health-wellness-programs/



Traditional Resolution: Start a gym membership; swipe (arrow) for the alternative.

2024 Sustainable Alternative: Get 15 minutes of physical activity daily.

Why It Works: Our lives are busy, going to the gym every day can be intimidating. Exercising 15 minutes a day is small enough to incorporate even during busy days and will give you motivation to increase the time duration as you see yourself maintaining the 15-minute goal. When you are ready for an in-person class, check out our workout classes: Go-Go Fitness, Senior Yoga and Healing Movements

Traditional Resolution: Delete social media; swipe (arrow) for the alternative.

2024 Sustainable Alternative: substitute 15 minutes of screen time with reading or meditating each day.

Why It Works: All-or-nothing approaches are difficult to maintain and often leave us feeling defeated when they fail. Instead start small. You can stay at the smaller goal or build your way up to a bigger target. Want to read more in 2024? join the Community Changemakers Book Club.

Traditional Resolution: Make more money swipe (arrow) for the alternative.

2024 Sustainable Alternative: Invest in working somewhere that invests in you.

Why It Works: In 2024, look for careers that not only match your skills but also contribute to a sense of fulfillment and purpose. At Martha’s Table, every team member is provided the tools and resources, including tuition assistance and uncapped PTO, to succeed. Check out careers at Martha’s Table https://marthastable.org/careers/

Traditional Resolution: Volunteer every weekend.

2024 Sustainable Alternative: Volunteer at an organization I care about at least once a month.

Why It Works: Once a month is a manageable frequency that fits into most schedules and allows for meaningful engagement. Learn more about how you can volunteer your time with Martha’s Table https://marthastable.org/volunteer/



Traditional Resolution: “I won’t let my kids/family stress me out’

2024 Alternative-developing healthy coping strategies as a parent

Why It Works: Stress is a natural part of life, especially in parenting. Rather than trying to eliminate it entirely, a more realistic goal is to develop coping strategies so we can begin to let the little things go. Through Martha’s Table’s Family Visiting, parents’ partner with family visitors to develop strategies for keeping the whole family well. Sign-up for Family Visiting at https://www.childplus.net/apply/en-us/DE3A6D3854CAF53C55B48653B61AD102/1FD0584F9B2EE9617320DEE6054188D5 or email us at educationprograms@marthastable.org