Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation hosts its second installment of Late Night Hype 2.0, tonight, Thursday, April 14, at 7:00 p.m., ending early Friday morning. The shindig happens at Deanwood Recreation Center at 1350 49th Street NE.

Late Night Hype 2.0 builds on a series of outdoor carnival-style events that took place last summer and will return weekly this year when school is in summer recess.



“The first the Late Night Hype 2.0 event last month was an overwhelming success with 700 teens and not one incident,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “We look forward to continuing to provide a safe and fun environment where kids can be kids.”

This is the second in a series of three, with the prior event at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in March and the next happens a month from now at Barry Farm Recreation Center on Friday, May 20.

The event, focused on kids 13 years old and above, will include:

Performance by DC’s CCB (Critical Condition Band)

Karaoke

Full recording studio

Late night pool party with DJ and water sports/games

Pizza and grilled food

Henna tattoo artist

Haircuts, braiding, and nail technician on site

360-degree photo booth

Xbox and PlayStation video games

Music and art performances/demonstrations will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. After 11:00 p.m., the recreation center will remain open all night including the pool, open gym, and video games.



Additional information is at http://dpr.events.