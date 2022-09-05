Prince George’s County residents aged 17 and younger will have a midnight curfew starting Friday Sept. 9, was announced in a press conference today by county Executive Angela Alsobrooks. The new rule takes effect after gun violence killed at least three people in the county over Labor Day weekend.

PG already has a weekend curfew for youth on the books, but the law is being enforced again to help address recent violent crimes among youth. Children 17 and under must be at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weeknights and 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekends unless actively being supervised by an adult.

Alsobrooks said parents and guardians will be notified if their children are out past curfew.

“If a parent doesn’t respond or fails to respond regarding their child the child will be released to social services,” Alsobrooks said. The county will also fine establishments that allow children to stay past curfew — including $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $250 for subsequent offenses.

“Somebody has to take responsibility for the children and it’s not just police and the government,” Alsobrooks told the crowd.

Of the three people shot to death this weekend, one victim was a 15-year-old D.C. resident. A 1-year-old baby was shot in Lanham, and is listed in stable condition.