Seven members of the Washington Football Team’s coaching staff will miss Tuesday’s road matchup against NFC East foe Philadelphia because of COVID-19 protocols.

The coaches sitting out Tuesday’s game include:

• Defensive line coach Sam Mills. He will be replaced by assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina. • Wide receiver coach Drew Terrell. He will be replaced by senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. • Running backs coach Randy Jordan. He will be replaced by assistant running backs coach Jennifer King. • Defensive backs coach Chris Harris. He will be replaced by assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers. • Assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeye. • Defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera. • Defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia.

Washington will be shorthanded on the field as well. As of Tuesday, 17 players, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his backup Kyle Allen, had been placed in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol after either testing positive or having close contact with someone who has.

The WFT-Eagles game — one of three NFL games postponed Sunday — was moved to Tuesday night after the outbreak of coronavirus cases among Washington’s team.